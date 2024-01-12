en English
Bemidji Veterans Home Celebrates Milestone with Flag-Raising Ceremony

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
The long-awaited Bemidji Veterans Home in Minnesota has reached a significant landmark. On January 9, the flags of the United States and various military branches fluttered high for the first time at the new $52 million facility. This historic event was witnessed by local veterans, many of whom have been advocating for the home since its inception in 2007.

A Haven for Northern Minnesota’s Veterans

The veterans home is poised to greet its inaugural residents by the end of January. It aims to cater to the considerable veteran population in northern Minnesota, particularly those aged 55 and older. The facility includes 72 private beds, a therapeutic gym, a theater, and a library, among other amenities. Its design emphasizes the importance of creating a sense of community for the veterans, providing skilled nursing care in a supportive environment.

Employment and Operational Prospects

When fully operational, the Bemidji Veterans Home will employ 168 staff members, but currently houses around 50 employees. The home will undergo a federal survey after the first month of operation, a mandatory procedure for it to accommodate its full capacity of residents. The home’s administrator, Kevin Gish, remains hopeful but acknowledges that they may have to limit to 24 residents initially if they don’t pass the survey on the first attempt.

The Flag-Raising Ceremony: A Milestone Celebrated

The flag-raising ceremony marked the completion of the $52 million facility, with local veterans and the color guard unfolding and hoisting the flags. The ceremony not only signified the impending arrival of the first residents but also the culmination of years of advocacy and hard work. As the flags waved in the winter air, they symbolized a new chapter for the veterans of northern Minnesota, offering them a place of care, community, and respect.

United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

