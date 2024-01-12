Bemidji State to Host MLK Celebration: A Dive into the World of Code-Switching with George Paasewe

The Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Bemidji State is set to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a commemorative event, scheduled for January 15, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Beaux Arts Ballroom. Highlighting this celebration is the renowned Wisconsin-based entrepreneur, educator, author, and public speaker, George Paasewe, who will grace the occasion as the keynote speaker.

George Paasewe: A Champion in Education and Advocacy

Paasewe is an adjunct instructor at Bryant & Stratton College and the founder of Educare Publications, an initiative that aids high school and college authors in the realm of self-publishing. His influential presentations on the adverse impacts of code-switching have earned him national acclaim. Code-switching, a phenomenon where individuals modify their language or behavior to conform to different social or professional contexts, forms the crux of Paasewe’s work.

Addressing the Root Causes of Code-Switching

Through his endeavours, Paasewe seeks to delve into the root causes of code-switching, its potential negative effects on individuals, and strategies for people to maintain authenticity in varying environments. His stance on code-switching extends beyond mere academic discourse, as evidenced by his prolific writing. He has authored six books, including his latest work ‘The Cost of Code-Switching: Belonging in Corporate America,’ published in 2023 by Educare Publications.

A Celebration of Diversity and Inclusion

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event at Bemidji State promises to be a vibrant confluence of individuals committed to the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The event, which is free of charge, offers attendees the chance to partake in enlightening discussions, while enjoying light appetizers and refreshments.