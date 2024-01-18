Bemax Inc. Eyes Strategic Partnership with Fujian Zhongrun Paper Co., Ltd

Disposable diaper giant Bemax Inc. has set the stage for negotiations with Fujian Zhongrun Paper Co., Ltd, the renowned manufacturer of baby and adult diapers, sanitary napkins, and wet wipes. The discussions aim to establish a medium-to-long-term partnership to ensure the production and timely delivery of Bemax's private label product range. This move marks the first of two Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) engagements planned by Bemax in the quest to meet the growing demand for its products.

Aligning Expertise for Mutual Growth

Bringing together Bemax's strength in exporting and distributing private label household products and Fujian Zhongrun's industry-leading production capabilities, the partnership is poised to deliver a significant boost to Bemax’s growth strategy. The aim is not just to meet current demand, but also to build a robust supply chain capable of addressing future market needs.

Catalyzing Expansion Strategies

Bemax's CEO, Taiwo Aimasiko, emphasized the pivotal role of such collaborations in accelerating the company's expansion strategy. The anticipated agreement with the OEM is expected to secure factory production capacity and ensure timely delivery to customers in the continental United States and across the globe. This negotiation signifies Bemax's commitment to advancing sales and sustaining growth.

Fujian Zhongrun: A Reliable Partner

Fujian Zhongrun Paper Co., Ltd is recognized for its state-of-the-art production facilities and commitment to quality, backed by ISO 9001:2015 and SGS certifications. The company's reputation for delivering high-quality products aligns with Bemax's vision of providing superior private label products to its customers.

In the announcement, Bemax also made forward-looking statements about its potential growth and market strategy. However, these are subject to known and unknown risks, and actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements.