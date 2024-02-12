Below Deck Season 11 Sets Sail with New Captain Kerry Titheradge and Drama-Filled Crew

A new chapter unfolds in Bravo's Below Deck Season 11, with a surprising twist. The venerable Captain Lee Rosbach is absent, making way for Captain Kerry Titheradge to take the helm. The official trailer was released on November 4 at BravoCon 2023, unveiling a fresh cast and promising an exhilarating voyage.

New Waters, New Crew

The Below Deck Season 11 premiere on February 5 introduced viewers to Captain Kerry, a seasoned mariner with a reputation for maintaining high standards. Alongside him is a diverse crew, each bringing unique skills and personalities to the table.

Lead deckhand Ben Willoughby is already stirring the waters. In a recent episode, he shared fellow stew Cat Baugh's dissatisfaction with new stewardess Barbara 'Barbie' Pascual. This revelation sparked potential conflict and raised questions about Ben's intentions.

Ben's Meddling: A Cry for Attention?

When Barbie confided in chief steward Fraser Olender about Ben's disclosure, Fraser expressed concern. He speculated that Ben might be seeking attention, hinting at possible tension brewing between the two.

Despite having worked together before, this season could present new challenges for Fraser and Ben. As the dynamics evolve, viewers are left wondering how this situation will unfold.

How to Watch Below Deck Season 11

Below Deck Season 11 is now available on Peacock. For those outside the US, ExpressVPN offers an exclusive deal to help you start watching. Don't miss out on the drama unfolding aboard the St. David, captained by the formidable Kerry Titheradge.

Je'Kayla, a US Reality TV/Entertainment Writer with Dexerto

In the ever-evolving world of reality television, Below Deck Season 11 stands as a testament to human resilience and ambition. As we navigate these uncharted waters, we are reminded of the power of storytelling and the enduring allure of the high seas.