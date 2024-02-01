Beloved Silverback Gorilla, Mrithi, Passes Away at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium mourns the loss of a beloved figure. Mrithi, the first gorilla born at the zoo, has left an indelible imprint on the hearts of many. His death at the age of 31, during an anesthetic procedure aimed to diagnose his mobility issues, has left the zoo community in profound sorrow.

A Legacy of Love and Leadership

Mrithi, born on June 1, 1992, to parents Mimbo and Zakula, stepped into the role of silverback in 2005, following the death of his father. As a leader, he was gentle and caring, nurturing the next generation with attention and affection. His mate, Moka, bore him three sons - Ivan, Frank, and Bo. He also fathered a daughter, Charlotte, with Ibo, leaving behind a legacy of gorilla conservation.

Remembering Mrithi

Karen Vacco, the zoo's Assistant Mammal Curator, fondly remembered Mrithi's playful nature. He was known for his fatherly interactions, particularly with his offspring. He loved rolling in the pool and tumbling in the grass, a sight that brought joy to visitors and employees alike.

A Life Well Lived

With a lifespan typically ranging from 30 to 40 years in their natural habitat, Mrithi's life fell within this expected range. Despite his recent mobility problems, suspected to be spinal issues, Mrithi lived a full and impactful life, symbolizing the gentle strength of the western lowland gorillas.