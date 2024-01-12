en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Beloved Science Teacher Sheridan Smith Leaves a Void at Gary West Side Leadership Academy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Beloved Science Teacher Sheridan Smith Leaves a Void at Gary West Side Leadership Academy

On an ordinary day at Gary West Side Leadership Academy, the hallways echo with the usual bustle of students moving from class to class. Today, however, the atmosphere is markedly different. The school community is grappling with the sudden loss of a beloved figure, Sheridan Smith. At the age of 54, Smith, a cherished chemistry and physics teacher, passed away due to a heart attack, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

A Pillar of the Community

Smith’s influence extended far beyond the science classroom. He was an esteemed educator, serving as the union’s secretary and was a respected leader in his church community at Gary Mizpah Seventh Day Adventist Church. His level-headedness was legendary, and his dedication to his students was unwavering. Smith’s connection to the school was not merely professional; it was personal. His father had once taught biology in the same hallways that he himself walked.

Remembering Sheridan Smith

News of Smith’s untimely death was conveyed to students and teachers through special assemblies. The school administration, understanding the depth of the impact, brought in grief counselors to support the school community. Smith’s passing was not just the loss of a teacher; it was the loss of a mentor, a leader, and a friend. His death occurred after he celebrated his birthday at a Gary Teachers Union Local 4 board meeting, where he was known to contribute by preparing food and even cleaning up afterwards.

A Legacy of Dedication and Love

A valedictorian of his high school class and a graduate of Andrews University, Smith’s commitment to education and his love for science and people were evident in his work. Chief of Schools, Esther Goodes, who expressed profound sadness over the loss, highlighted these qualities. The void left by Smith’s passing is palpable. His dedication to his students, his service to his church, and his love for his community will be remembered by all who knew him. At the time of reporting, funeral arrangements for Smith were pending, further reflecting the shock of his sudden passing.

0
Education United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
20 seconds ago
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
The St. Mike’s girls’ hockey team, a spirited cohort of twenty-one teenagers, recently embarked on an enlightening 12-day tour through Europe. This journey, meticulously organized during the holiday break, was not just about playing games against various international clubs. Instead, it embodied a holistic approach that blended their passion for hockey with a profound cultural
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Santa Barbara City College Announces Auditions for 'Legally Blonde' Musical
17 mins ago
Santa Barbara City College Announces Auditions for 'Legally Blonde' Musical
Champion Middle School to Host Lego League District Competition: More Than a Game
17 mins ago
Champion Middle School to Host Lego League District Competition: More Than a Game
VerifyMe: Student Software Wins at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
10 mins ago
VerifyMe: Student Software Wins at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition
Ex-Miami-Dade School Board Member Navarro Faces Charges for Misusing District Funds
15 mins ago
Ex-Miami-Dade School Board Member Navarro Faces Charges for Misusing District Funds
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
16 mins ago
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
6 seconds
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
21 seconds
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
45 seconds
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
1 min
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
2 mins
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
3 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
6 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
6 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
7 mins
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app