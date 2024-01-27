Beloved K8 News Anchor Amanda 'Dancin' Hanson' Passes Away: A Life Remembered

Beloved K8 news anchor, Amanda Hanson, known affectionately as 'Dancin' Hanson,' has passed away at 38 due to complications from a medical emergency. The news of her passing has sent waves of sorrow through her colleagues, friends, and a community that cherished her infectious energy, commitment to journalism, and her unique tradition of on-air dance parties.

Amanda's Legacy in Broadcast Journalism

Amanda Hanson, a former news anchor at K8, set her mark in the field of journalism with her unwavering dedication and innovative spirit. She served at the station from 2010 to 2015 and then again from 2018 to 2021. Her tenure was marked by her joyful personality and the laughter she brought, encapsulated in the stories she shared, including one about her and her husband's dance in their newly remodeled kitchen.

A Life Cut Short

Hanson's life was tragically cut short due to an undisclosed medical emergency, the details of which remain private. The exact cause of her death is still unclear, adding to the shock and grief felt by those who loved and admired her. The beloved Memphian left behind her husband, Darren Niedermyer, along with her loving family and friends.

Remembering 'Dancin' Hanson'

The news of Hanson's passing was shared by her former colleague, Justin Logan, who expressed his heartbreak and offered a tribute to Amanda. He asked for prayers for her family and friends, sharing his belief that Amanda was in heaven, dancing with Jesus and watching over everyone. Her sudden death has left her colleagues and friends heartbroken, as they remember her as not just a colleague, but a source of joy and a dear friend.