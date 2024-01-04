Beloit Public Works Department Rolls Out Christmas Tree Collection Schedule

In the wake of the holiday season, the Public Works Department in Beloit has announced a collection schedule to facilitate the disposal of Christmas trees. The service, which will run from January 8 to 19, is an effort by the city to ensure that the holiday remnants are disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.

Collection Details and Guidelines

Residents are urged to place their Christmas trees curbside by 6 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day. It is essential that these trees are free of any decorations, lights, and stands. Furthermore, the trees should not be placed inside bags. Adherence to these preparation and placement guidelines will allow for efficient collection, enabling the department to maintain the planned schedule.

Special Equipment and Assistance

The department will be deploying special equipment to collect the trees. This initiative is a part of their commitment to managing waste in a sustainable and responsible way. To ensure that residents have a clear understanding of the process and to address any concerns, the department has provided a contact number. This move guarantees that any resident requiring additional information or assistance regarding the collection can easily reach out.

Importance of Adherence to Guidelines

The notice from the Public Works Department also emphasizes the importance of residents adhering to the guidelines for tree preparation and placement. Strict observance of these stipulations will not only ensure efficient collection but will also contribute to the city’s environmental sustainability efforts. The city of Beloit continues to take measures to facilitate responsible waste management, with the Christmas tree collection service being one such initiative.