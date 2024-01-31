Belmont Police Department Welcomes Comfort Dog to the Force

Belmont, Massachusetts has welcomed a new, furry addition to its police department. Named Bingo, this Australian Labradoodle has been added to the team as a comfort dog. The announcement was made on the Belmont Police Department's social media page, accompanied by an image of the canine officer.

Bingo's Training and Role

Bingo, and his human partner, Officer Brian Conneely, will spend the next few weeks at Auntie Dog Training Studio in Tewksbury. Here, they will undergo an intensive training program to prepare them for their unique duties. Comfort dogs, like Bingo, are not like typical police dogs. They are not trained in search and rescue, drug detection, or tracking criminals. Instead, their role is to provide emotional support and comfort.

The Value of Comfort Dogs in Police Departments

Comfort dogs provide a valuable service in police departments across the country. They offer emotional support to officers who deal with high-stress situations daily. They also serve as a resource in outreach programs, helping to ease tensions during police interactions with the public. This has been shown to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and residents, facilitating better community engagement.

Bingo's Future Impact

Once his training is complete, Bingo will be ready to serve the Belmont community. His role will involve providing comfort and support to individuals experiencing trauma, grief, or stress. He will also encourage positive interactions between law enforcement and the public, contributing to the Belmont Police Department's mission to enhance community engagement and foster positive relationships.