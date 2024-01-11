Bellingham’s Rental Market: A Tale of Increases and Decreases

December’s rental landscape in Bellingham, Washington, painted a picture of both increases and decreases, according to housing data companies Zumper and RentHub. Zumper recorded a modest hike in the median price for a one-bedroom apartment in Bellingham, rising from $1,503 in November to $1,525 in December. Studio apartments, however, saw a more significant 11% jump, moving from November’s $1,157 to December’s $1,300. The median price for two-bedroom apartments, though, remained stable at $1,819.

Zip Code Variation

Geography played a part in the rental rates, with the 98225 ZIP code offering more affordable options than the 98226 ZIP code, potentially saving tenants nearly $200 per month. RentHub’s analysis reflected these fluctuations within Bellingham’s ZIP codes. The 98225 area experienced a slight increase from $1,735 to $1,740, while the 98226 ZIP code saw a decrease from $1,956 to $1,923.

Whatcom County’s Rental Landscape

In the broader context of Whatcom County, the highest median rental prices sat in the 98229 ZIP code at $1,995, while the lowest were located in the 98225 ZIP code, at $1,775. RentHub also provided a year-over-year comparison, indicating shifts in median rental prices from December 2022 to December 2023, although the specific figures for this comparison were not made available in the summary.

Overall Bellingham Rental Picture

Looking at the overall rental scenario in Bellingham, as of January 2024, the median rent for all bedroom counts and property types is $1,827, marking a decrease of 7% in the last month but an increase of 2% in the last year. Despite this, it remains 5% lower than the national average. Housing costs in Bellingham are 41% higher than the national average, contributing to an overall cost of living that is 21% above the national average. This is still 24% lower than the median rent in Anacortes, WA.