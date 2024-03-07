Bellevue Police Chief to Attend State of Union, Highlighting Successful Diverse Recruitment

Bellevue Police Chief Ken Clary's innovative approach to recruiting a diverse police force has landed him an invitation to attend the State of the Union address in Washington D.C. as a guest of Representative Mike Flood. This recognition shines a spotlight on the department's significant strides in embracing diversity and inclusion, with a 700% increase in officers from underrepresented communities.

Revolutionizing Recruitment

Under Chief Clary's leadership, Bellevue Police Department has broken traditional recruitment boundaries by welcoming officers from across the nation, including states like California, Mississippi, and even Hawaii. This strategy not only addresses staffing shortages but also enriches the department with a variety of perspectives and experiences. Officer Jonn Eidem's transition from Lexington, Kentucky to Bellevue illustrates the department's commitment to making families feel included and supported, a critical factor in their recruitment success.

Diversity and Inclusion Milestones

Chief Clary's efforts have dramatically transformed the department, boasting a 700% increase in officers who identify as people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Such diversity is not just about numbers; it's about fostering an environment where different perspectives contribute to innovative policing strategies and community relations. Bellevue's approach reflects a broader need for law enforcement agencies to reflect the communities they serve, improving trust and cooperation.

Looking Towards the Future

As Chief Clary prepares to share Bellevue's success story on a national stage, his focus remains on continuous improvement and embracing unconventional methods for recruitment. The department's achievements under his leadership offer a blueprint for other law enforcement agencies grappling with similar challenges. Bellevue's example underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in creating a resilient, effective police force capable of meeting the needs of a diverse populace.