Law

Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
On a chilly Tennessee morning, the Belle Meade Police Department announces an advancement that marks a paradigm shift in their fight against crime. Starting January 15, officers will be armed not with bigger guns or faster cars, but with a technology called Safe Star that promises to redefine pursuits, making them safer and more effective.

Safe Star: A Game Changer in Policing

Safe Star allows officers to dart, tag, and track suspects using vehicles, a leap from traditional chase methods. The system employs darts, each loaded with a tracking device, which are propelled using compressed air. These darts, equipped with a unique combination of glue and magnets, adhere to a suspect’s vehicle, enabling officers to follow the suspect remotely via GPS. The aim is to enhance safety by minimizing high-speed chases, notorious for their potential to escalate into dangerous situations.

Minimizing Danger, Maximizing Safety

Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Williams underscores the importance of safety in law enforcement operations. He draws attention to the peril inherent in pursuits, particularly when suspects attempt to escape upon seeing police emergency lights. With Safe Star, the need for such high-risk chases is significantly reduced, as officers can monitor the suspect’s movements from a safe distance.

Implementation and Funding

In the initial rollout, eight police vehicles will be fitted with the dart system. The package also includes a mobile device that allows officers to fire the dart outside their vehicles. Funded through a state crime grant from the Office of Criminal Justice Programs, the initiative comes with a price tag of $73,500. However, Belle Meade taxpayers can breathe easy as the grant ensures there will be no additional burden on them.

The introduction of Safe Star in Belle Meade comes in the wake of a recent carjacking incident in Montgomery County, Tennessee, which underscored the dangers of high-speed pursuits. The incident involved a 22-year-old suspect, William Tyler Rye, who faces multiple charges. This event brings into sharp focus the need for innovative crime-fighting technology to mitigate such risks and ensure the safety of both officers and the public.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

