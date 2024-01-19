Belizean Prodigy Kieanna Molina Distinguishes Herself at Campbellsville University

In the hallowed halls of Campbellsville University, Kentucky, USA, a young Belizean scholar named Kieanna Molina shines, her academic brilliance setting her apart. This 16-year-old prodigy, a former student of Our Lady of Guadalupe High School, was the proud recipient of a fully funded Presidential Scholarship. Still, it is her stellar academic performance at the university that has been turning heads.

A Beacon of Academic Excellence

Molina's exceptional academic prowess has seen her attain a coveted spot on the President's list—a prestigious accolade reserved for students who achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA. Her major, Business Administration with a concentration in finance, is no easy feat, yet she has managed to maintain straight A's, thereby earning her this honor.

Master Chef Food Award Winner

Academics aside, Molina has also proven her versatility by showcasing her culinary talents. Representing Belize in a culinary competition, Molina and her team secured third place with their rendition of a Belizean Sunday Dinner dish. This victory earned them the Master Chef Food Award, adding another feather to Molina's already well-adorned cap.

Balance of Study and Work

In addition to her studies, Molina has taken on an internship at the university's Enrollment office, demonstrating an admirable balance between work and study. Her commitment to her academic pursuits saw her spending Christmas with her family in Belize before returning to school on January 10th, just after celebrating her 17th birthday.

Congratulations have poured in for Kieanna Molina, whose academic achievements and diverse talents are a testament to her dedication and hard work. As she continues her journey at Campbellsville University, her story serves as an inspiration to students everywhere, showing that with diligence and determination, one can reach the heights of success.