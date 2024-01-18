Belco Honored with EEI Award for Swift Hurricane Response

In the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes, Belco, a prominent electricity company, has risen to the challenge, earning an Edison Electric Institute (EEI) emergency response award for its swift and efficient power restoration. The award, granted by the EEI, a Washington-based organization that represents U.S. investor-owned electric companies since 1933, acknowledges the tireless efforts of electric companies in restoring service after disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural calamities.

Advertisment

Power Outages and Rapid Response

The twin hurricanes, Lee and Idalia, wreaked havoc on Bermuda's power supply. Over 3,000 households were left in darkness by Hurricane Idalia, and at the peak of Hurricane Lee, power was cut off for a staggering 11,300 customers. These figures underscored the severity of the situation, demonstrating the resilience required to cope with such emergencies. However, Belco proved their mettle, restoring electricity within a remarkable 72-hour window, a testament to their preparedness and well-established emergency protocols.

Belco's Dedication Acknowledged

Advertisment

Belco's President, Wayne Caines, expressed his gratitude to the EEI for recognizing the company's unwavering commitment to restoring power safely and promptly. This is the second time that Belco has been awarded this recognition for their exemplary emergency response, the first being for their efforts during previous hurricane seasons. The award was presented by Dan Brouillete, CEO, and President of the EEI, who lauded Belco's commitment to service amidst adversities.

EEI's Role in the Energy Sector

The EEI's emergency response award is more than just an accolade; it is a testament to the importance of power companies' readiness for natural disasters. These awards serve as a motivation for companies to constantly enhance their disaster management strategies, ensuring they are equipped to handle emergencies and reduce the duration of power outages. In doing so, they minimize the impact on their customers and help communities recover more quickly from the devastating effects of such events.