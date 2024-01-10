Beijing Adopts ‘San Francisco Vision’ in Diplomatic Outreach to U.S.

In a bid for warm and cooperative global ties, Beijing has unveiled a new diplomatic term: the “San Francisco vision“. This phrase, a reference to a pivotal summit in California between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, is China’s call to the United States not to destabilize the recently improved bilateral relations. The term has emerged as China heightens its diplomatic endeavors, marked by the New York visit of Liu Jianchao, a high-ranking, English-speaking representative of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).

Steering Away from ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomacy

The introduction of the “San Francisco vision” denotes a significant shift from China’s previously aggressive ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy. The new term underscores China’s pursuit of a harmonious international stance, based on mutual respect and benefit. Rather than adhering to confrontational tactics, China appears keen on fostering a shared understanding, managing differences effectively, and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Role of Inter-Party Diplomacy

Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, has recently visited the United States to bolster inter-party diplomacy. During a seminar in New York, Liu emphasized the importance of implementing the consensus reached by the heads of state at the San Francisco summit. His visit aims to ensure a stable China-US relationship in 2024, a year expected to bring numerous challenges. Liu’s visit serves as a testament to China’s commitment to fostering communication and dialogue with the US.

China’s intensified diplomatic engagement, marked by the “San Francisco vision”, coincides with the upcoming election in Taiwan. The island nation is set to elect its first new president in eight years on Saturday, an event that is closely watched by Beijing.