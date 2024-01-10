en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Beijing Adopts ‘San Francisco Vision’ in Diplomatic Outreach to U.S.

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Beijing Adopts ‘San Francisco Vision’ in Diplomatic Outreach to U.S.

In a bid for warm and cooperative global ties, Beijing has unveiled a new diplomatic term: the “San Francisco vision“. This phrase, a reference to a pivotal summit in California between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, is China’s call to the United States not to destabilize the recently improved bilateral relations. The term has emerged as China heightens its diplomatic endeavors, marked by the New York visit of Liu Jianchao, a high-ranking, English-speaking representative of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).

Steering Away from ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomacy

The introduction of the “San Francisco vision” denotes a significant shift from China’s previously aggressive ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy. The new term underscores China’s pursuit of a harmonious international stance, based on mutual respect and benefit. Rather than adhering to confrontational tactics, China appears keen on fostering a shared understanding, managing differences effectively, and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Role of Inter-Party Diplomacy

Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, has recently visited the United States to bolster inter-party diplomacy. During a seminar in New York, Liu emphasized the importance of implementing the consensus reached by the heads of state at the San Francisco summit. His visit aims to ensure a stable China-US relationship in 2024, a year expected to bring numerous challenges. Liu’s visit serves as a testament to China’s commitment to fostering communication and dialogue with the US.

China’s intensified diplomatic engagement, marked by the “San Francisco vision”, coincides with the upcoming election in Taiwan. The island nation is set to elect its first new president in eight years on Saturday, an event that is closely watched by Beijing.

0
China International Affairs United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
17 mins ago
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
In a year marked by recovery, Volkswagen Group demonstrated its resilience with a strong performance in 2023. The automaker reported an increase in group deliveries by 12 percent, reaching 9.24 million vehicles, nearly matching the pre-pandemic total of 9.3 million units. This marks a remarkable bounce back from the 8.3 million vehicles produced in 2022,
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
39 mins ago
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
CGTN’s ‘Tunes from Two Cities’ Unveils the Musical Soul of Hangzhou and Seattle
1 hour ago
CGTN’s ‘Tunes from Two Cities’ Unveils the Musical Soul of Hangzhou and Seattle
World Bank Adjusts China's 2024 GDP Forecast Amid Economic and Tourism Developments
21 mins ago
World Bank Adjusts China's 2024 GDP Forecast Amid Economic and Tourism Developments
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
36 mins ago
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
36 mins ago
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
23 seconds
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
28 seconds
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
52 seconds
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
2 mins
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
2 mins
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
2 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
2 mins
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
4 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
4 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app