Behind 'The Price is Right': Emergency Plan for Overexcited Contestants Revealed by Mike Richards

Imagine the thrill of being called to participate on 'The Price is Right', only for excitement to take a rather embarrassing turn. Former show producer Mike Richards recently shared insights into an unusual but necessary protocol for such instances - a preparedness plan for contestants who might accidentally pee their pants in the heat of the moment. Richards, who has also worked on 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune', provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action that ensures the show must go on, no matter what.

Emergency Preparedness on Set

According to Richards, the production team at 'The Price is Right' had a specific set of tools at their disposal to deal with the possibility of an overexcited contestant having a minor accident. This included curtains for privacy, a blow dryer for quick drying, and a pair of sweats to replace any soiled clothing. 'When I got there, they had a system in place in case someone peed their pants,' Richards disclosed, emphasizing the importance of continuity in live television. While he never witnessed the protocol in action, its existence speaks volumes about the unpredictable nature of live entertainment.

Not the Only On-Set Mishaps

Beyond potential wardrobe accidents, 'The Price is Right' has seen its fair share of mishaps. Richards recounted an incident where a contestant dislocated his shoulder during a celebration, necessitating a trip to the emergency room after winning a Hawaiian vacation. Another contestant, Judy, injured her ankle while spinning the iconic wheel and had to complete the Showcase Showdown on crutches. These stories highlight the unexpected challenges that can arise during the filming of a game show and the resilience of both the contestants and the crew in handling such situations.

Richards' Brief Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Host

In addition to his revelations about 'The Price is Right', Richards touched upon his brief tenure as the host of 'Jeopardy!' following the passing of legendary host Alex Trebek. Describing his selection as a surprise, he acknowledged the scrutiny and backlash he faced, likening it to 'being scrutinized as closely as a presidential election.' Richards' time as host was short-lived, but his insights into the world of television production offer a fascinating look at the challenges and complexities behind some of America's favorite shows.

As the curtains close on another revealing anecdote from the world of television game shows, it's clear that much more goes into producing these beloved programs than meets the eye. From emergency protocols for overexcited contestants to handling on-set injuries with grace and efficiency, the production teams behind these shows are well-prepared to ensure that the entertainment continues, no matter what challenges may arise. Mike Richards' stories from his time on 'The Price is Right' and 'Jeopardy!' remind us of the unpredictable, yet thoroughly planned world of live television.