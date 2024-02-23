Behind the Mic: The Voice Actor Who Lives in Character

In the bustling world of voice acting, where the sound behind the character holds the power to bring stories to life, Tawny Platis stands out not just for her talent but for her unique approach to her craft. At 33, Platis has spent over half her life lending her voice to a myriad of characters, from animated heroes to the voice behind your favorite commercial.

Yet, despite her success, she reveals a deeply personal side to her career choice: she hasn't used her 'real voice' in public for 17 years, preferring instead the voices of the characters she embodies, with 'tween boys' being her favorite. This choice, stemming from a childhood shyness, has shaped her into the voice actor she is today, one who finds solace and expression in the voices of her characters.

The Voice of Versatility

From advertisements that play between songs on your streaming service to independent animations like 'Garbage People', Tawny's voice has been a part of thousands of projects. Her journey into voice acting began at the tender age of six, a journey encouraged by her mother to help her overcome her inherent shyness.

This early start in acting led her to discover a passion and a talent for voiceover work that would define her career. Despite her introverted nature, Tawny has embraced her ability to become someone else through her voice, finding it a powerful tool to connect with others without the spotlight squarely on her.

A Childhood Voice, A Professional Choice

Among the myriad of characters and voices Tawny Platis can perform, she finds a special joy in voicing young teenage boys. This preference is not just a testament to her versatility but a nod to her own childhood.

The role allows her to tap into a different aspect of her personality, one that is liberating and reminiscent of her younger self. Tawny's transition to full-time voice acting at the age of 26, after juggling part-time work in retail, marked a significant turning point in her life. It was a leap of faith into a career that not only suited her talents but also her personality.

The Impact of Voice Acting

While Tawny's story is unique, it sheds light on the broader impact of voice acting in our lives. Voice actors, often unseen, play a crucial role in shaping our entertainment and advertising experiences. An expert demonstration by Tawny herself showcases the seamless transition between voices that we all recognize, highlighting the skill and emotional depth required in voice acting.

Simon Lewington, a voiceover professional, emphasizes the power of tone in auditory storytelling, noting how it can evoke specific emotions and influence audience perception. Tawny's ability to embody a wide range of characters underscores the importance of voice actors in bringing authenticity and relatability to the stories we cherish.

In a world increasingly dominated by visual stimuli, Tawny Platis reminds us of the power and beauty of the human voice. Her career, marked by a unique blend of personal challenge and professional triumph, offers a glimpse into the life of someone who has found her voice by lending it to others. As she continues to voice characters that entertain, inform, and sometimes, sell to us, Tawny's story is a testament to the silent, yet profoundly influential, world of voice acting.