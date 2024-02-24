Behind the Glitter: Miss World 2024 Contestants Reveal Their Journey and Preparation

As the world gears up for the Miss World 2024 competition, a unique blend of glamour, culture, and personal stories unfolds. This year's beauty queens, representing the vibrant cultures of the USA, India, and France, share an intimate glimpse into their preparations, beliefs, and aspirations. From Victoria DiSorbo's journey of self-discovery to Sini Shetty's deep-rooted connection with her heritage, and Clémence Botino's commitment to sustainability, these women are redefining beauty beyond the physical.

Embarking on a Journey of Self-Discovery

Victoria DiSorbo from the USA speaks candidly about her path to understanding the true essence of beauty. "It's not just about the external appearance," she asserts, "but about discovering your purpose and embracing it with every fiber of your being." DiSorbo, inspired by previous Miss World winners, emphasizes the importance of purpose in beauty, viewing the pageant as a platform to amplify her voice and make a tangible difference. Her preparation is a holistic blend of physical fitness, mental well-being, and nurturing a compassionate heart.

Embracing Culture and Heritage

For Sini Shetty from India, the Miss World pageant is an opportunity to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian culture and hospitality. Shetty's comprehensive preparation routine includes honing her communication skills, refining her walk, and perfecting her public presentation. Beyond the regimen, she expresses a heartfelt desire for her fellow contestants to experience the warmth of Indian culture and the exquisite flavors of its cuisine. "It's about bringing a piece of India to the world stage," Shetty shares, highlighting her commitment to representing her country with authenticity and pride.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Fashion

Clémence Botino, representing France, brings a unique perspective to the competition with her staunch advocacy for sustainable fashion. Botino's fitness routine is complemented by her dedication to promoting eco-friendly fashion choices, a testament to her belief in beauty pageants as platforms for positive change. Her admiration for Indian fashion shines through as she mentions her love for designs by Rahul Mishra, a testament to the global influence of Indian craftsmanship and the shared values of sustainability and beauty.

As these reigning beauty queens share their stories, it becomes evident that the Miss World 2024 competition is more than a display of external beauty. It's a celebration of inner strength, cultural heritage, and the relentless pursuit of purpose. As they prepare to grace the stage, DiSorbo, Shetty, and Botino not only represent their countries but also embody the evolving definitions of beauty and grace in today's world.