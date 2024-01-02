en English
Automotive

Behind the EPA’s Electric Vehicle Range Testing and Real-World Implications

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) intricate journey in testing vehicle efficiency began in 1971, leading to the establishment of structured protocols for assessing the range of electric vehicles (EVs). The EPA’s initial testing involved an 11-mile route in Los Angeles, known as the Federal Test Procedure, designed to measure tailpipe emissions and calculate fuel economy. This was replaced in 1974 by lab testing using a dynamometer, enhancing consistency.

Modern Testing for Electric Vehicles

Significant changes were implemented in 2005, and the current testing system was introduced in the 2008 model year. Modern EV range testing offers automakers two options: a single-cycle test or a multi-cycle test. The single-cycle test repeats the EPA city cycle and highway cycle until the battery is depleted, while the multi-cycle test includes four city cycles, two highway cycles, and two constant speed cycles.

The EPA’s Urban and Highway Cycles

The EPA’s city cycle, known as the Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule, is a detailed simulation involving time, speed, and acceleration over a 7.45-mile distance. The highway cycle, the Highway Fuel Economy Driving Schedule, simulates higher speeds with a top speed of 59.9 mph over a shorter duration. These cycles are essential for EV certification, though additional tests may be conducted to account for factors like climate control use and higher-speed driving, which can affect an EV’s range.

Real-World Range Performance

Notwithstanding, real-world range performance for electric vehicles may be significantly lower than advertised EPA estimates. For instance, the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor had a range of 258 miles compared to the EPA range of 358 miles. The 2022 Kia EV6 performed well with a range of 260 miles, only 5 percent below the EPA estimate. The Lucid Air Touring had a range of 279 miles, 27 percent below the EPA range. The Cadillac Lyriq and Hyundai Ioniq 6 had ranges of 286 miles and 291 miles respectively.

Automotive
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

