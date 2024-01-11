Beer Named ‘Hot For Chancellor’ Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor

Joe Gow, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who was recently dismissed from his role, has been honored in an unusual way. A local brewery, 608 Brewing Company, named a newly minted beer ‘Hot For Chancellor’ in his honor. The beer, a fruited sour, boasts a tantalizing mix of cherries, apricots, peaches, and vanilla, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5%. The packaging features a humorous depiction of a chancellor on the run, his academic regalia in disarray and a bowl of fruit in his hand, with a ‘censored’ block strategically placed over a sensitive area.

Former Chancellor and Wife Show Support

Gow and his wife Carmen Wilson, both vegans, visited the brewery and sampled the beer, expressing their approval and support. The beer quickly flew off the shelves, selling out in cans and is also rapidly depleting on draft.

Dismissal Amid Controversy

This visit follows a contentious dismissal of Gow from the university on December 27 by the UW Board of Regents. The dismissal came in light of the revelation that Gow, 63, and Wilson, 56, had created and posted adult content online, including sex videos with adult film stars. The couple also self-published two books under pseudonyms detailing their experiences.

Repercussions and Defense

The UW Board cited Gow’s ‘abhorrent’ and ‘reckless’ behavior and the ‘significant reputational harm’ it caused to the university as reasons for his termination. Both Gow and Wilson were removed from their respective positions. Gow has since launched a First Amendment defense, arguing that his dismissal infringes on his rights to free speech.