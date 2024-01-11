en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Beer Named ‘Hot For Chancellor’ Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Beer Named ‘Hot For Chancellor’ Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor

Joe Gow, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who was recently dismissed from his role, has been honored in an unusual way. A local brewery, 608 Brewing Company, named a newly minted beer ‘Hot For Chancellor’ in his honor. The beer, a fruited sour, boasts a tantalizing mix of cherries, apricots, peaches, and vanilla, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5%. The packaging features a humorous depiction of a chancellor on the run, his academic regalia in disarray and a bowl of fruit in his hand, with a ‘censored’ block strategically placed over a sensitive area.

Former Chancellor and Wife Show Support

Gow and his wife Carmen Wilson, both vegans, visited the brewery and sampled the beer, expressing their approval and support. The beer quickly flew off the shelves, selling out in cans and is also rapidly depleting on draft.

Dismissal Amid Controversy

This visit follows a contentious dismissal of Gow from the university on December 27 by the UW Board of Regents. The dismissal came in light of the revelation that Gow, 63, and Wilson, 56, had created and posted adult content online, including sex videos with adult film stars. The couple also self-published two books under pseudonyms detailing their experiences.

Repercussions and Defense

The UW Board cited Gow’s ‘abhorrent’ and ‘reckless’ behavior and the ‘significant reputational harm’ it caused to the university as reasons for his termination. Both Gow and Wilson were removed from their respective positions. Gow has since launched a First Amendment defense, arguing that his dismissal infringes on his rights to free speech.

0
Education Society United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer
In a twist of events, former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, found himself at the center of a unique celebration by local brewery, 608 Brewing Company. The brewing company created a beer, ‘Hot For Chancellor’, paying a humorous tribute to Gow. The beer’s can design features a cartoon of Gow in a cap
Brewery Honors Controversial Former Chancellor with a Namesake Beer
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
17 mins ago
Bhoomika Theatre Group Stages Tagore's 'The Parrot's Training' in 'Vihanga Prahasanam'
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
38 mins ago
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
4 mins ago
NSF Invests Millions in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in STEM Fields
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
6 mins ago
'Cultures of London: Legacies of Migration': A Fresh Lens on London's History
Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader
8 mins ago
Mary Ludden: A Journey of Resilience from Student-Athlete to Corporate Leader
Latest Headlines
World News
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
1 min
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
4 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
4 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
4 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
5 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
5 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
5 mins
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
6 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
7 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app