Bedford Swears in Daniel Douidi as New Police Chief

Yesterday evening, Daniel Douidi ascended to the helm of the Bedford Police Department, shouldering the mantle of the town’s new police chief. A 24-year veteran of the department, Douidi’s appointment was a unanimous decision by the Town Council in their Wednesday night meeting. After serving six years as deputy chief, Douidi was the lone applicant vying for the top spot within the department.

Continuity in Leadership

Former Chief John Bryfonski, who retired after an impressive 45-year career in law enforcement, left a significant legacy in the department. Bryfonski’s 12-year tenure as Bedford’s chief was marked by his dedication to service, his commitment to a more data-driven approach to policing, and his reticence towards public recognition. Prior to his service in Bedford, Bryfonski spent 27 years with the Department of Justice and was also a certified commercial pilot.

Douidi’s Vision for Bedford

As the new chief of police, Douidi brings a wealth of experience to his role. Having served in various positions within the Bedford Police Department, including sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief, Douidi has an intimate understanding of the department’s operations and the community it serves. In his new role, Douidi is placing a strong emphasis on the hiring, training, and retention of officers.

Community Policing and Trust Building

One of Douidi’s primary aims as chief is to continue the tradition of community policing, a legacy left by his predecessor. As a long-standing member of the Bedford community, Douidi understands the importance of building and maintaining trust between the police department and the residents it serves. As the leader of the Bedford Police Department, Douidi is poised to guide its future with commitment, vision, and integrity.