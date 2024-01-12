en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Bedford Swears in Daniel Douidi as New Police Chief

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Bedford Swears in Daniel Douidi as New Police Chief

Yesterday evening, Daniel Douidi ascended to the helm of the Bedford Police Department, shouldering the mantle of the town’s new police chief. A 24-year veteran of the department, Douidi’s appointment was a unanimous decision by the Town Council in their Wednesday night meeting. After serving six years as deputy chief, Douidi was the lone applicant vying for the top spot within the department.

Continuity in Leadership

Former Chief John Bryfonski, who retired after an impressive 45-year career in law enforcement, left a significant legacy in the department. Bryfonski’s 12-year tenure as Bedford’s chief was marked by his dedication to service, his commitment to a more data-driven approach to policing, and his reticence towards public recognition. Prior to his service in Bedford, Bryfonski spent 27 years with the Department of Justice and was also a certified commercial pilot.

Douidi’s Vision for Bedford

As the new chief of police, Douidi brings a wealth of experience to his role. Having served in various positions within the Bedford Police Department, including sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and deputy chief, Douidi has an intimate understanding of the department’s operations and the community it serves. In his new role, Douidi is placing a strong emphasis on the hiring, training, and retention of officers.

Community Policing and Trust Building

One of Douidi’s primary aims as chief is to continue the tradition of community policing, a legacy left by his predecessor. As a long-standing member of the Bedford community, Douidi understands the importance of building and maintaining trust between the police department and the residents it serves. As the leader of the Bedford Police Department, Douidi is poised to guide its future with commitment, vision, and integrity.

0
Law United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
13 seconds ago
Six Vermont State Police Troopers Placed on Paid Leave: Internal Investigation Underway
Six troopers from the Vermont State Police’s St. Johnsbury barracks have been placed on paid leave, sparking an internal investigation and a significant reduction in the patrol force. The officers in question, Colin Connery, David Garces, Elisabeth Plympton, Luke Rodzel, Gabriel Schrauf, and David Wicks, were relieved from duty as per an announcement by a
Six Vermont State Police Troopers Placed on Paid Leave: Internal Investigation Underway
Billy Grogan, Dunwoody's First and Only Police Chief, Announces Retirement
3 mins ago
Billy Grogan, Dunwoody's First and Only Police Chief, Announces Retirement
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Messages to Minor
10 mins ago
Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Messages to Minor
Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force's New Year's Eve Operation Nets Multiple Arrests
57 seconds ago
Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force's New Year's Eve Operation Nets Multiple Arrests
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
1 min ago
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Bend Police Report 602 DUII Arrests in 2023 as New Oregon Laws Expand Intoxicant Definition and Target Retail Theft
2 mins ago
Bend Police Report 602 DUII Arrests in 2023 as New Oregon Laws Expand Intoxicant Definition and Target Retail Theft
Latest Headlines
World News
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
9 seconds
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
16 seconds
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
1 min
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
1 min
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
1 min
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
1 min
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
2 mins
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
2 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app