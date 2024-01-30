Becton Dominates Hasbrouck Heights in High School Basketball Showdown

In a pulsating high school basketball game that had spectators on the edge of their seats, Becton showcased their prowess by defeating Hasbrouck Heights with a score of 47-36. The match, held in East Rutherford, was a testament to Becton's strength and strategic gameplay, with key players stepping up to steer the team towards victory.

Standout Performances

Leading the charge for Becton was Katie Reiner, whose dynamic performance saw her netting 19 points, along with five rebounds and four assists. Standing shoulder to shoulder with Reiner was Analise Feliz, who demonstrated her defensive strength by securing an impressive 18 rebounds and five steals. The team's triumphant performance was further bolstered by Shania Healy, who contributed 12 points, six rebounds, and five steals. Francesca Buda also shone on the court, with her game marked by seven assists and 10 steals.

Impressive Record

The victory has improved Becton's team record to 14-3, signalling their seventh win in the last eight games. Moreover, it has solidified their top position in the Meadowlands division with an unbeaten 8-0 record. The team's consistent success speaks volumes about their skill, determination and dominance in the division.

Stepping Up for Hasbrouck Heights

On the other side, despite the defeat, Hasbrouck Heights had its players rise to the occasion. Paige Sonzogni led the team with 10 points and six rebounds, showcasing her skills and dedication on the court. Her teammate, Samantha Russo, also made a notable contribution, scoring eight points and securing five rebounds. Despite the setback, Hasbrouck Heights continues to hold strong, maintaining the second position in the Meadowlands division with a respectable 6-2 record.

The thrilling game highlighted Becton's continued success and dominance in the division while also showcasing the tenacity and resilience of Hasbrouck Heights. It was a match that not only entertained but also demonstrated the immense talent and commitment of these young athletes.