Becky G Dazzles with 100-Carat Diamond Necklace, Performs at Oscars for 'Flamin' Hot'

At the 96th Academy Awards, singer Becky G shone brightly, both literally and figuratively, with a stunning 100-carat diamond necklace valued between $5M-$10M, as she performed "The Fire Inside" for Eva Longoria's directorial debut, 'Flamin' Hot'. Despite the song's nomination, it was Billie Eilish's track from the 'Barbie' movie that took home the Oscar for Best Original Song. Longoria, in awe of Becky G's talent and the significance of their collaboration, highlighted the importance of their platform for the Latino community.

Stunning Display of Talent and Elegance

Becky G's performance was not only a testament to her incredible vocal ability but also to her impeccable sense of style. Dressed in a unique ensemble that featured a triangle bra and a cape adorned with fuzzy feathers, she captivated the audience. The 100-carat diamond necklace, created to commemorate Zales' 100-year anniversary, added an extra layer of glamour to her appearance. This performance marks a significant moment in Becky G's career, showcasing her on one of the most prestigious stages in the entertainment industry.

Eva Longoria's Praise and Vision

Eva Longoria, who transitioned from actress to director with 'Flamin' Hot', expressed immense pride in the film's accomplishments and its representation of the Latino community. She praised both Becky G and songwriter Diane Warren for their genius, emphasizing the impact of their work in bringing Latino culture to the forefront of Hollywood. Longoria's dedication to creating a hero that resembles the Latino community is evident in her choice of story and the meticulous attention to detail in bringing Richard Montanez's story to life.

Reflections on Representation and Impact

The collaboration between Becky G and Eva Longoria for 'Flamin' Hot' transcends mere entertainment, highlighting the strides being made towards inclusivity and representation in Hollywood. Through their work, they offer a platform for stories and talents from the Latino community to be recognized and celebrated. As the industry continues to evolve, the significance of their achievements at the Oscars will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue their dreams with the same fervor and passion.