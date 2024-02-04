Becker County's Proposed Tiny Home Village for Homeless Veterans Faces Opposition

In the tranquil landscapes of Becker County, Minnesota, a proposed tiny home village designed to serve homeless veterans is stirring up a tempest. The initiative, spearheaded by landowner Bernard Crotts and backed by Mahube-Otwa, a private non-profit corporation, aims to establish eight tiny homes on a 15-acre agricultural property near Shell Lake. However, the project has met with resistance from some local residents and officials, casting a shadow over the endeavor.

Mission with a Heart

The project underscores a compassionate mission to provide 90-day transitional housing for veterans from five counties. Fundamentally, it is intended to act as a stepping stone for these veterans, enabling them to secure permanent housing. The spectrum of services provided by Mahube-Otwa, including transportation and social work, is expected to facilitate this transition. Yet, the path to realizing this noble dream is proving to be thorny.

Local Concerns and Opposition

Opponents of the project voice several concerns, ranging from potential impacts on property values and additional township costs to public safety and the site's history of police calls. The Becker County Chief Deputy has expressed apprehension based on past disturbances at the property, adding fuel to the fire of local opposition.

A Plea for Support

Despite the opposition, there are voices in the community advocating for the project. During the Becker County Planning Commission meeting, some residents openly expressed their support for the veterans and the project. They emphasized the moral imperative to support those who served the country and extolled the well-thought-out nature of the project. However, the cloud of concerns has currently stalled the initiative.

A Pause in Proceedings

Due to potential citations from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and historical issues at the property, the project is currently on hold. The Planning Commission has decided to table the discussion until further notice, allowing time for project planners to address the concerns raised. As it stands, the fate of this tiny home village for homeless veterans hangs in the balance, a testament to the complexity of addressing homelessness in rural America.