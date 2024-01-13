en English
Beazer Homes Unveils Acacia Foothills II: A New Era of Sustainable Living

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Beazer Homes, a nationally renowned homebuilder, has announced the unveiling of the environmentally conscious neighborhood, Acacia Foothills II, in the heart of Goodyear. The grand opening is scheduled for January 20, with the public invited to tour the state-of-the-art model homes nestled between Estrella Parkway and West Rock Wren from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will boast complimentary food and exclusive opening prices, further accentuating the allure of this much-anticipated launch.

A Green Initiative Taking Root

Nestled on the eastern edge of Estrella, Acacia Foothills II is a testament to Beazer Homes’ commitment to green, sustainable living. The neighborhood will house 69 energy-efficient homes, each meticulously designed to significantly reduce annual energy consumption through the use of renewable energy sources. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in sustainable and innovative living within the Estrella community, setting a new standard for residential development.

An Array of Floor Plans Catering to Varied Tastes

The homes in Acacia Foothills II offer four distinct single-level floor plans, ranging from 1,500 to 1,930 square feet. The smallest floor plan includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with starting prices at a competitive $419,000. In contrast, the largest floor plan features four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, accommodating larger families or those seeking more living space. Each residence will be certified as a DOE Zero Energy Ready Home, further underscoring Beazer Homes’ commitment to sustainability.

An Ideal Location for Outdoor Enthusiasts

In addition to its innovative design, Acacia Foothills II boasts a prime location near outdoor amenities like the hiking and biking trails of the Estrella Sierra Mountains. This characteristic makes it an ideal choice for nature enthusiasts, offering residents a perfect balance between modern living and the tranquility of nature.

