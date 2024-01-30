Beaver Stadium Undergoes $700 Million Renovation: Penn State Prepares for Future

In an ambitious undertaking, Penn State is set to revamp Beaver Stadium, the second largest stadium in the nation. With a budget of $700 million, this renovation will predominantly focus on the west side of the nearly 64-year-old stadium. The construction is slated to kick off after the 2024 Penn State football season, but preparation is already underway.

Seasonal Readiness and Future Prospects

A key aspect of the renovation is winterization efforts, which are already in progress. This is to ensure Beaver Stadium is prepared to host a potential home game in the College Football Playoff in December 2024. The winterization involves making sure facilities like bathrooms and hot water systems are functional for the expected 110,000 fans.

Furthermore, the renovation is aimed at making the stadium suitable for other major events, such as winter hockey games. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Athletic Director, expressed the university's willingness to host such events and emphasized the importance of using the stadium as a revenue-generating asset.

Design and Timeline

The responsibility of renovation design falls on Populous, a Kansas City-based design firm with prior experience on Beaver Stadium projects. As of December, the design is approximately 30 percent complete. The firm is expected to finalize renovation plans by the summer, with demolition set to begin in the spring and preconstruction slated for August. The renovation will impact seating during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, although the loss is projected to be minimal.

Preserving Legacy, Enhancing Experience

The new west side will feature premium seating, new restrooms, and concession areas, and improved circulation. The project is targeted for completion in the 2027 season. The renovation aims to preserve the stadium's capacity above 100,000, keeping its status as one of the largest stadiums intact. This effort comes at a time when Penn State recently celebrated its second-best attendance season in program history, thereby underlining the importance of the stadium to the university's football program.