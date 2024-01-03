Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District Secures Future Water Supply

In a bid to ensure water supply reliability to its community, the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) has taken a decisive step by purchasing a significant quantity of water to replenish local groundwater reserves. This initiative comes after an extraordinarily wet season in California in 2023. It is crucial to note that BCVWD has planned to buy as much as 18,200 acre-feet of water from the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA) for the year 2024. This move mirrors a similar purchase made in 2023, underlining the district’s ongoing commitment to fortifying community reserves and preparing for prospective drought conditions.

Storing Water for the Future

The procured water will be safely stored in the Beaumont Basin, utilizing BCVWD’s Noble Creek Recharge Facility and the SGPWA Brookside Recharge Facility. However, the final quantity of water delivery for 2024 will hinge on several factors. These include the impact of winter storms, the availability of supply, and the capacity of the existing infrastructure.

Securing Water – A Matter of Planning and Partnership

Daniel Jaggers, the General Manager of BCVWD, stressed the vital importance of planning and partnerships in securing a whopping 36,400 acre-feet for the Beaumont Basin over a span of two years. On the other hand, Mickey Valdivia, Vice President of SGPWA, underscored the significance of this water. According to him, every acre-foot can support approximately three families for a full year.

Striving for a Robust Water Portfolio

In 2023, SGPWA received an unprecedented 100% allocation of Table A water supplies – the first occurrence since 2006. This has played a crucial role in creating a robust water portfolio for the region. BCVWD, in collaboration with other local agencies, is working tirelessly to acquire all available water supplies. Over the past eight years, BCVWD has consistently ordered water for replenishment. This was particularly notable during dry years, although from 2019 to 2022, statewide drought conditions curtailed the available replenishment water. With the expected surplus, BCVWD foresees its storage account recovering by about 6,000 to 8,000 acre-feet.