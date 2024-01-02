en English
Beau Hertel: Cascade County’s First Baby of 2024

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Beau Hertel: Cascade County’s First Baby of 2024

Embracing the dawn of 2024 with a spark of joy and hope, the first cry of baby Beau Hertel echoed in the halls of Benefis Health System in Cascade County, marking his arrival as the first baby of the year. Born precisely at 6:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Beau has instantly become the county’s little celebrity.

A Celebration of New Beginnings

Ellyn and Kelly Hertel, residents of Belt, Montana, reveled in the arrival of their third child. Baby Beau tipped the scales at 9 pounds and 2 ounces, a healthy start to his journey. The proud parents, already nurturing their 4-year-old son Charlie and 1.5-year-old daughter Josie, greeted this new addition with a surge of love and elation.

Beau Hertel: A Bundle of Joy

Ellyn Hertel, glowing with the joy of motherhood for the third time, shared her early observations about Beau. According to her, he carries a striking resemblance to his siblings at their age. But what is more enchanting about Beau is his calm demeanor. The little champ, as Ellyn describes, is a very easy-going baby, already showing signs of a calm and composed character.

A Joyful Start to the New Year

The birth of Beau Hertel has brought an air of joy and warmth to the Benefis Health System community. His arrival not only marks a new chapter for the Hertel family but also symbolizes a hopeful beginning for the community. As the county’s first baby of 2024, Beau’s birth is a delightful reminder that every new year brings with it new lives, new hopes, and new stories to tell.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

