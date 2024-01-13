en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Bear’s Extraordinary Survival: From Ukraine’s Battlefields to Scotland’s Safe Haven

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Bear’s Extraordinary Survival: From Ukraine’s Battlefields to Scotland’s Safe Haven

In a remarkable tale of survival, an Asiatic black bear named Yampil has overcome the odds. Rescued from an abandoned zoo in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Yampil’s story is one of endurance and resilience in the face of adversity.

From War-Torn Ukraine to Safe Haven in Scotland

Yampil, a 12-year-old Asiatic black bear, was among the few fortunate survivors of a zoo that bore the brunt of the Russian invasion in 2022. Ukrainian troops retook the region, leaving the zoo largely destroyed. However, amidst the wreckage, Yampil was found.

Belgian Charity: A Beacon of Hope

Cared for by a Belgian charity following his discovery, Yampil has now arrived at his new permanent home in Scotland. The bear, who has already endured so much, will be housed temporarily while funds are raised for a suitable and permanent enclosure.

Survival: A Testament to Resilience

Yampil’s survival story is a testament to the resilience of life in the face of overwhelming odds. His journey from a war-torn land to a safe haven in Scotland is a beacon of hope amidst a tragic backdrop.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
44 seconds ago
Biden Administration Weighs Stricter Climate Tests for Natural Gas Export Terminals
As the 2024 elections loom, the Biden administration is contemplating a rigorous climate test for U.S. natural gas export terminals, a move that could have substantial implications for several projects currently awaiting approval. The move is viewed with concern by environmentalists, who warn that increasing the infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG) could hinder the
Biden Administration Weighs Stricter Climate Tests for Natural Gas Export Terminals
Educational Hurdles for Migrant Children in Brooklyn's Floyd Bennett Field Tents
6 mins ago
Educational Hurdles for Migrant Children in Brooklyn's Floyd Bennett Field Tents
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
6 mins ago
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Two-Month-Old Infant Hospitalized After Gunshot Wound, Suspect Arrested
2 mins ago
Two-Month-Old Infant Hospitalized After Gunshot Wound, Suspect Arrested
Death of Chilean-American Blogger Gonzalo Lira in Ukrainian Prison Sparks International Controversy
2 mins ago
Death of Chilean-American Blogger Gonzalo Lira in Ukrainian Prison Sparks International Controversy
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
5 mins ago
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
48 seconds
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
2 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
3 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
4 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
6 mins
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
6 mins
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
6 mins
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
9 mins
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
48 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app