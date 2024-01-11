Beal Law Firm Enhances Team with the Induction of Attorney Yianna Lazanas

Beal Law Firm, a renowned Texas-based legal institution known for its expertise in family law, has recently bolstered its team with the addition of attorney Yianna Lazanas. Lazanas, a seasoned professional with a commendable track record in handling divorce and custody cases within Texas, brings a much-valued combination of advocacy, strategic thinking, and an empathetic approach to complex family law matters.

A New Addition to Beal Law Firm

A graduate of the UNT Dallas School of Law and an esteemed member of the Phi Delta Phi legal honor society, Lazanas has been actively contributing to the legal fraternity by representing clients in a myriad of issues, including child-custody disputes, property division, child support, and other related legal challenges. Her commitment to achieving exceptional results for her clients has been a notable characteristic of her career.

Lazanas’ Role in Beal Law Firm

With Lazanas joining their ranks, Beal Law Firm looks forward to leveraging her skills and dedication for the success of their clients. Eric Beal, the founder and senior attorney of Beal Law Firm, voiced his enthusiasm for Lazanas’ arrival, stating her alignment with the firm’s values and dedication to excellence. Lazanas will be working in conjunction with other attorneys at the firm, such as family law expert Eric Beal and former Special Litigator Robert Hight, to provide top-tier legal services.

Reinforcing a Commitment to Excellence

Furthermore, Lazanas’ involvement in professional associations and her commitment to staying updated on the developments in family law ensures the delivery of superior service to her clients. The induction of Yianna Lazanas into the team reinforces Beal Law Firm’s commitment to offering exceptional legal representation to individuals and families grappling with family law issues. The firm, with a history of 31 years and its main office in Southlake, Texas, takes pride in offering personalized and effective legal solutions to its clients.