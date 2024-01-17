Beacon Roofing Supply Expands with New Branches in Texas and North Carolina

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) is bolstering its market presence with the opening of two new branches in Conroe, Texas, and Goldsboro, North Carolina, as part of its Ambition 2025 growth strategy. This expansion is a manifestation of Beacon's commitment to sustainable growth, as reflected by its impressive Growth Style Score and VGM Score. The new Texas branch, situated in the bustling Houston metropolitan area, aims to accommodate the needs of the burgeoning local population and support regional contractors with a wide array of residential and commercial roofing products and services.

Ambition 2025 Growth Plan

The North Carolina branch, on the other hand, is crafted to cater to the demands of lumberyard customers, providing a comprehensive range of products, a dedicated delivery fleet, and a team of specialized employees. These openings are but a fragment of Beacon's broader growth strategy, which encompasses expanding its market reach through new branch inaugurations, acquisitions, and divestitures. In the year 2023 alone, Beacon added 49 branches to its portfolio, a blend of 28 new locations and the acquisition of 21 branches through nine transactions.

Outperforming the Industry

Reflecting the success of its strategic growth initiatives, Beacon's shares have significantly outperformed the industry. They have recorded a 52.3% increase over the past year, dwarfing the 11.7% growth of the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry. While Beacon holds a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold), it continues to be a strong contender in the Retail-Wholesale sector, demonstrating robust performance and solid fundamentals.

Looking Ahead

Continuing its growth trajectory, Beacon intends to persist with its focus on expansion to propel growth through acquisitions and the addition of greenfield locations. The company's expansion moves also include collaboration with Garvin Construction Products and a keen focus on the waterproofing division. As a testament to the company's growth, Beacon secured the No. 6 ranking on MDM's 2023 Top Distributors List for Building Materials/Construction.