en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Beacon Offshore Energy Greenlights Winterfell Oil Discovery Project

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Beacon Offshore Energy Greenlights Winterfell Oil Discovery Project

Beacon Offshore Energy, a prominent player in the oil industry, has revealed its final investment decision (FID) for the development of the Winterfell oil discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The project, located in the Green Canyon Block 860, will be tied back to the Heidelberg spar, operated by Occidental. The Winterfell oil discovery, a Miocene aged project, was initially unearthed in 2021, with subsequent successful appraisal drilling carried out in the year 2022.

Advanced Technology and Low Carbon Footprint

Beacon plans to implement advanced horizontal drilling technology for the Winterfell project, striving to maintain a low carbon footprint. The company’s commitment to sustainable practices aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change, showcasing its dedication to environmental stewardship within the oil industry.

Projected Production and Output

The first oil output from the Winterfell project is expected to be achieved early in the second quarter of 2024. The initial three wells are projected to deliver a gross production of approximately 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). This significant output underscores Beacon’s robust position in the oil market and its ability to contribute to the energy needs of the nation.

Collaborations and Future Projects

Beacon isn’t resting on its laurels with the Winterfell project. The company, in collaboration with its project partners, is also progressing on the Shenandoah project. This ambitious venture is targeted to yield its first oil by the end of 2024. In addition to these projects, Beacon holds interests in 89 deepwater leases, boasting over 400 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in net resource potential, indicating a promising future for the company and its contributions to the oil industry.

0
Business Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
In 2023, digital consumption in China witnessed notable growth, with online retail sales reaching an impressive 13.96 trillion yuan ($1.96 trillion) from January to November, marking an 11 percent increase year on year. This surge can be ascribed to the rise of new forms of digital consumption such as online shopping, livestreaming, and digital culture.
China's Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead
Surge in USD/INR Option Trading Signals Investor Confidence in Rupee's Appreciation
5 mins ago
Surge in USD/INR Option Trading Signals Investor Confidence in Rupee's Appreciation
HCL Tech's Q3 Results Spark Investor Confidence: An Insight from Top Executives
5 mins ago
HCL Tech's Q3 Results Spark Investor Confidence: An Insight from Top Executives
Macau's Qilong Club Soars in Premium Mass Gaming Sector Amid Robust High-Stakes Interest
3 mins ago
Macau's Qilong Club Soars in Premium Mass Gaming Sector Amid Robust High-Stakes Interest
Second Strike at Alexander Dennis Factory Amid Unresolved Pay Dispute
5 mins ago
Second Strike at Alexander Dennis Factory Amid Unresolved Pay Dispute
Vietnam's Agricultural Trading: The Power of Commodity Exchanges
5 mins ago
Vietnam's Agricultural Trading: The Power of Commodity Exchanges
Latest Headlines
World News
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
28 seconds
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
3 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
3 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
4 mins
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
4 mins
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
5 mins
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
5 mins
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
5 mins
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
5 mins
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app