en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BeachFleischman PLLC Promotes Tax Professional Kaylan to Principal

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
BeachFleischman PLLC Promotes Tax Professional Kaylan to Principal

Arizona-based public accounting firm, BeachFleischman PLLC, one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States, has recently announced the promotion of tax professional, Kaylan, to the position of Principal. Kaylan, who has been with the firm since 2012, is recognized for leading the firm’s estate and trust practice, with a unique specialization in providing tax planning and compliance solutions to high-net-worth individuals.

Promotion Reflects Kaylan’s Expertise

Over the years, Kaylan has demonstrated a deep understanding of tax laws and regulations, tailoring his strategies to meet the specific needs of his affluent clientele. His promotion to Principal is a testament to his expertise, dedication, and significant contributions to the firm.

BeachFleischman PLLC: A Pioneer in Accounting and Advisory Services

Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona’s largest locally-owned public accounting firm, employing over 200 client service and administrative professionals. It offers a broad spectrum of services, including accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services, and boasts expertise across a range of industries such as cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. The firm operates offices in multiple locations within Arizona and caters to clients both domestically and internationally.

Continued Growth and Expansion

The promotion of Kaylan to Principal is not the only notable development at BeachFleischman PLLC. The firm also recently acquired a majority ownership stake in nearshore outsourcing, showcasing its commitment to growth and expansion. As the firm continues to raise its bar of excellence, clients can expect more innovative solutions and superior service delivery.

0
Business United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NGX Honors FCMB Capital Markets for Outstanding Contribution to Nigeria's Capital Market

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Investors Turn to Bonds and Dividend Stocks as Global Interest Rates Peak

By BNN Correspondents

Lubbock Residents Face Deadline to Select Electric Provider

By Olalekan Adigun

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violatio ...
@Business · 3 mins
Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violatio ...
heart comment 0
T-Mobile Clarifies Stance on Third-Party Mass Messaging Campaigns

By Rafia Tasleem

T-Mobile Clarifies Stance on Third-Party Mass Messaging Campaigns
Goldman Sachs’ ‘Conviction List’ Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs' 'Conviction List' Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside
FPCCI Delegation’s Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan’s Economy

By Rizwan Shah

FPCCI Delegation's Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan's Economy
Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Leaders in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Leaders in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
2 mins
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
2 mins
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
3 mins
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
3 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
3 mins
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
3 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
3 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
3 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
3 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
59 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app