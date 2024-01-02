BeachFleischman PLLC Promotes Tax Professional Kaylan to Principal

Arizona-based public accounting firm, BeachFleischman PLLC, one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States, has recently announced the promotion of tax professional, Kaylan, to the position of Principal. Kaylan, who has been with the firm since 2012, is recognized for leading the firm’s estate and trust practice, with a unique specialization in providing tax planning and compliance solutions to high-net-worth individuals.

Promotion Reflects Kaylan’s Expertise

Over the years, Kaylan has demonstrated a deep understanding of tax laws and regulations, tailoring his strategies to meet the specific needs of his affluent clientele. His promotion to Principal is a testament to his expertise, dedication, and significant contributions to the firm.

BeachFleischman PLLC: A Pioneer in Accounting and Advisory Services

Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona’s largest locally-owned public accounting firm, employing over 200 client service and administrative professionals. It offers a broad spectrum of services, including accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services, and boasts expertise across a range of industries such as cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. The firm operates offices in multiple locations within Arizona and caters to clients both domestically and internationally.

Continued Growth and Expansion

The promotion of Kaylan to Principal is not the only notable development at BeachFleischman PLLC. The firm also recently acquired a majority ownership stake in nearshore outsourcing, showcasing its commitment to growth and expansion. As the firm continues to raise its bar of excellence, clients can expect more innovative solutions and superior service delivery.