Bazaar Employees Announce Union Bid Amid High-Profile Congressional Event

On the eve of the Washington Press Club Foundation's 78th Annual Congressional Awards, employees at Bazaar, the upscale restaurant nestled in the Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C., made a strategic announcement: they intend to unionize. The timing was meticulously chosen to coincide with an event attended by high-profile politicians, providing a stage to amplify their call for better working conditions.

Politicians Show Support

During the event, Bazaar employees took to the streets, demonstrating outside the hotel. They were not alone in their protest; prominent politicians like Sen. John Fetterman, Rep. Debbie Dingell, and Rep. James Clyburn showed their solidarity by posing alongside pro-union signs. This clear gesture of support from influential figures was a powerful boost to the employees' unionization efforts.

Unionization Efforts

The pro-union employees of Bazaar, part of the esteemed Jos Andrés' restaurant group, are seeking to form a union with Unite Here Local 25. Their demands are clear: better pay, improved working conditions, comprehensive healthcare, and a fair distribution of tips. Despite being part of a renowned restaurant group, these employees, many of whom are immigrants, find themselves grappling with pressing issues that mar their work environment.

Andrés Group's Response

While Andr's Group has acknowledged the request and is currently reviewing it, they have not yet responded to the call for voluntary recognition. The union plans to hold a press conference to tackle recent worker complaints about safety concerns and violations of sick pay. As the process unfolds, the eyes of the nation are fixed on this upscale restaurant, known for its avant-garde cuisine and a workforce of around 140 individuals.

In an interesting twist, the unionization effort surfaced just as Andr's charity, World Central Kitchen, received a Democratic nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Despite the demonstration and the undercurrent of tension, services at Bazaar and the adjacent ballroom, which played host to the Congressional dinner, carried on undisturbed.