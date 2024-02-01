Bayshore Christian School Expands with New Campus in Daphne

Bayshore Christian School in Fairhope, a private Christian institution, has initiated a significant expansion plan that includes the construction of a new campus on County Road 13 in Daphne. The new site, spanning a sizeable 40 acres, is approximately 5.5 miles away from the school's original location. A project that was set in motion last summer, this new campus is gearing up to welcome the upper school students, from grades 7-12, by the start of the fall semester this year.

Expansion to Accommodate Growth

The establishment of the new campus is a strategic move designed to accommodate the growing student population at Bayshore Christian School. By repositioning the upper school students to the new facility, the institution can better utilize its resources and space to cater to the diverse needs of its learners.

Renovations for the Existing Campus

As part of this transition, the existing campus, which will continue to host the grammar school students, is also set to undergo renovations. The current upper school building will be refurbished to provide an improved learning environment for the younger grades. This strategic renovation is aimed at maximizing the functionality of the existing infrastructure while enhancing the educational experience for the grammar school students.

Principal's Insights on the Project

Ty Hensley, the principal of the upper school, has been actively involved in outlining the renovation plans for the grammar school leadership. His insights and direction are crucial in ensuring that these renovations truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the younger students, thus making a substantial contribution to the overall project.

This expansion marks a significant development not only for Bayshore Christian School but also for the local community. With a state-of-the-art new campus and upgraded existing facilities, the school is poised to provide an enhanced educational experience for its students, thus reaffirming its commitment to excellence in Christian education.