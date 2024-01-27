Bayley Opens Up About WrestleMania 37 Disappointment, Aims for WrestleMania 40

In a recent interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, opened up about her mixed feelings regarding her role at WrestleMania 37. Although proud to host the event and aware of the attention she garnered, she couldn't shake off a sense of disappointment. Bayley notably had what she considered the pinnacle year of her career, leading her to believe she deserved a more prestigious role, a sentiment that left her heartbroken.

Bayley's Disappointment

In the aftermath of the event, Bayley refrained from seeking an explanation concerning the decision-making process, owing to her profound disappointment. However, she is not one to dwell on setbacks. Instead, she is channeling her frustration into motivation for the forthcoming WrestleMania 40. Her aim: to demonstrate her value beyond dispute and carve her name indelibly into the annals of professional wrestling.

Leading Damage CTRL

As the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley is keenly aware of the additional responsibilities resting on her shoulders. Notably, her role extends beyond the wrestling ring, encompassing the nurturing and promotion of emerging female wrestlers. She is committed to advocating for their rights and ensuring they get the opportunities they deserve.

Looking Towards WrestleMania 40

Another significant point Bayley highlighted was her colleague IYO's championship, a distinction she believes enhances her own stature within the industry. She views the upcoming WrestleMania 40 as a golden opportunity to verify her contributions to the company and the wrestling world at large. With an unwavering commitment and a point to prove, Bayley is set to take the wrestling world by storm.