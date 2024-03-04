Bay County Drivers Alert: U.S. 98 Widening Project Causes Lane Closures Through March

Bay County drivers, take note: Your commute might see some changes this month. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has issued a traffic advisory concerning the U.S. 98 widening project. With construction and maintenance activities in full swing, both daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures are poised to affect traffic flow west of Tyndall Drive-Airey Avenue and east of Louisiana Avenue until March 29.

Understanding the U.S. 98 Widening Project

The U.S. 98 widening project is a significant undertaking aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in Bay County. This initiative, happening between Tyndall Drive-Airey Avenue and Louisiana Avenue, is expected to cause intermittent lane closures during both day and night through March 29. FDOT has scheduled these disruptions to accommodate the construction work necessary for the project's completion. Drivers navigating this stretch of U.S. 98 are advised to anticipate potential delays and plan their routes accordingly.

What Drivers Need to Know

For those driving through the affected areas, FDOT has provided some crucial information to keep in mind. Lane closures are expected to occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. through March 7, to minimize the impact on traffic during peak hours. Additionally, all planned construction activities are subject to change based on weather conditions. FDOT emphasizes the importance of driving cautiously through construction zones, adhering to reduced speed limits, and being vigilant of construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Importantly, drivers should be aware that speeding fines are doubled when workers are present in the construction area.

Impact and Adjustments

This construction project is not just about widening the road; it's about enhancing safety and ensuring smoother travel for Bay County's residents and visitors. While the short-term inconveniences of lane closures and traffic disruptions are undeniable, the long-term benefits promise to outweigh these temporary challenges. As the project progresses, drivers are encouraged to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming construction activities, adjust their travel plans as necessary, and exercise patience and caution when driving through the work zones.

With the U.S. 98 widening project underway, Bay County residents and drivers are experiencing a notable shift in their daily commutes. The proactive measures taken by FDOT, including detailed advisories and strategic planning of construction activities, are designed to mitigate the impact on local traffic as much as possible. As we navigate through these changes, the community's understanding, cooperation, and adherence to safety guidelines remain crucial for the successful completion of this project and the enhanced well-being of all road users in Bay County.