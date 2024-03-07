Bay Area Professor Sues Hayward Police, Alleging Retaliation for Reporting Crimes Involving High-Tech Harassment

In an unfolding legal drama, a Bay Area professor has taken a bold step by suing the Hayward Police Department, accusing the force of retaliating against her for exercising her First Amendment rights. The plaintiff, self-represented, claims a series of incidents amounting to serial crime victimization, including sophisticated technological harassment, were dismissed and mishandled by the police.

Chronology of Complaints

Between July 2010 and June 2016, the professor filed multiple criminal complaints detailing an array of crimes from heavy metal poisoning to attempted kidnapping. The most recent complaint involved an alleged sexual assault and battery, where a foreign electronic device was purportedly removed from her body. Despite providing expert reports to support her claims, the plaintiff alleges her concerns were met with skepticism and inaction by the Hayward Police Department.

On May 27, 2022, after filing a report on the alleged assault and hate crime, the plaintiff claims she faced undue harassment by officers and a social worker at the police station. Furthermore, she alleges the police report contained several inaccuracies and demonstrated a dismissive attitude towards her situation. The plaintiff accuses the Hayward Police of retaliating against her for persistently seeking justice, highlighting a concerning disregard for her as a victim of crime.