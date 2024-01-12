Baxter Auto Group Expands Operations with Acquisition of Century-Old Smart Motors

In a significant move signaling the expansion of its operations, Baxter Auto Group of Omaha has announced the acquisition of Smart Motors, one of the oldest automobile dealerships in the United States based in Madison, Wisconsin. The acquisition, which was confirmed on January 8, 2024, marks a new chapter in the rich 115-year history of Smart Motors, a company renowned for its performance for Toyota and historical significance in the American automotive industry.

Legacy of Smart Motors Continues

Despite the change in ownership, the dealership will continue to operate under the Smart Motors name. The new owners have decided to retain all 240 employees, ensuring the continuity of the business and respect for its existing workforce. In a testament to the value of continuity in business, the management has expressed commitment to honoring and furthering the Smart family’s legacy. This includes the preservation of the dealership’s name and the assurance of staff retention, as well as the intention to build upon the dealership’s remarkable history.

Baxter Auto Group’s Expansion

The acquisition of Smart Motors adds to Baxter’s growing portfolio, which now boasts 21 dealerships across Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Wisconsin. This marks Baxter’s fifth Toyota dealership and its first foray into Wisconsin. The president and CEO of Baxter Auto Group, Mickey Anderson, expressed pride in taking over a company known for its performance for Toyota and its historical significance.

Smart Motors: Overcoming Challenges and Evolution

Smart Motors’ legacy in the automotive industry is significant, having overcome various challenges such as gas shortages, wars, a pandemic, and supply chain disruptions. Over the years, the dealership has seen numerous changes, including the introduction of electric charging stations and a state-of-the-art facility to enhance online vehicle marketing. J.R. Smart, the previous owner, decided to retire after 52 years with the company but was keen on ensuring the staff and community were well taken care of. This enduring resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges have been key to the company’s longevity and success.