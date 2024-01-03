en English
Business

Bausch + Lomb to Engage in Investor Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a leading player in global eye healthcare, has declared its involvement in the forthcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company’s representatives will be led by Brent Saunders, the Chairman and CEO, who will participate in an interactive fireside chat with investors on January 8, 2024.

Top Executives to Join

Joining Saunders at the event, scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time (2:15 p.m. Eastern Time), will be other key figures within the organization. This includes Chief Financial Officer Sam Eldessouky as well as Andrew Stewart, the President of the Global Pharmaceuticals and International Consumer divisions. Their participation underscores the importance the company places on this influential event.

A Platform for Dialogue

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference offers an exceptional platform for industry leaders, innovators, and investors to engage in meaningful dialogue about present and future trends in the healthcare sector. Bausch + Lomb’s presence at this event signifies its commitment to fostering such discussions and forging strong relationships with industry stakeholders.

Event Accessibility

Those interested in the proceedings but unable to attend in person can still participate. Bausch + Lomb will host a live webcast, with an audio archive of the conference made available on the Investor Relations section of their website. This move reflects the company’s dedication to maintaining transparency and accessibility for all interested parties.

Business United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

