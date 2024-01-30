Battling the Kindergarten Readiness Crisis in Franklin County, Ohio: The Future Ready Five Initiative

In Franklin County, Ohio, the issue of kindergarten readiness has increasingly become a focal point of concern. A local nonprofit organization, Future Ready Five, has risen to the occasion, casting a spotlight on this pressing issue and rallying forces to combat this educational crisis.

A Collaborative Effort for Early Childhood Education

The organization has partnered with the Columbus City Council and other key stakeholders, charting out a comprehensive strategy to enhance early childhood education. The focus is spread across four essential pillars—family and community engagement, health and behavioral health services, educational and developmental support, and public and private infrastructure.

Kindergarten Readiness: A Significant Marker for Future Success

According to Mario Basora, the CEO of Future Ready Five, the importance of early childhood development cannot be overstated. He underscores that 90% of the human brain develops by the age of 5. This early developmental stage lays out the groundwork for future academic achievements and social-emotional competencies. Regrettably, the current statistics are not encouraging. In Franklin County, 65% of children are not adequately prepared for kindergarten. The percentages are even more alarming within Black and Latino communities.

Towards a More Promising Future

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Columbus City Council President Pro Tem, Rob Dorans, acknowledges the city's investment in this cause. He stresses the need for adopting individualized approaches to child development. Future Ready Five has responded to this call of duty, implementing a universal early learning assessment. The organization has its sights set on expanding its reach to more individuals, with a bold mission to achieve 100% kindergarten readiness in the county by 2030. As a part of this ambitious plan, Future Ready Five will commence the pilot testing of the assessment in the coming months.