Battling Erosion: Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park Seeks Salvation

Imagine standing at the edge of the Ohio River, where the water laps gently at the shores of Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park. This serene scene, however, masks an underlying struggle. The park, a lush gateway to the city, confronts a relentless adversary: erosion. It's a battle that underscores the delicate balance between nature's might and human endeavor, a narrative not unfamiliar to the residents of Cincinnati but one that demands a renewed focus as the threat looms larger.

The Erosion Predicament

The western-most border of Smale Riverfront Park, a jewel in Cincinnati's crown, has been silently succumbing to the Ohio River's persistent erosion. A problem years in the making, the park's shoreline is eroding, an issue that has escalated since the park's construction removed protective trees and brush more than a decade ago. As the Director of Cincinnati Parks, Jason Barron, stepped into his role in September 2022, he was met with the challenge of preserving this vital asset, described as the city's 'front door.' Barron, alongside the community, understands the park's significance, not just as a recreational space but as a symbol of Cincinnati's resilience and commitment to its natural resources.

Designing a Solution

The urgency to protect Smale Riverfront Park has sparked a collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, resulting in the proposal of four potential designs aimed at mitigating the erosion. These proposals, while diverse, share a common goal: to reclaim 2.75 to 3 acres of the park's property from the encroaching river. The timeline for selecting the final design is tight, with expectations set for next summer. This decision is more than an administrative milestone; it represents a pivotal moment in the park's history, offering a chance to safeguard its future while enhancing accessibility for all visitors.

A Community's Rallying Cry

The narrative of Smale Riverfront Park is not solely one of erosion but of a community's rallying cry to protect a cherished asset. The park's development, a $120 million endeavor supported by local taxpayers, private donors, and public and private sources, reflects a collective belief in the importance of green spaces in urban environments. As Cincinnati Parks and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forge ahead with their plans, they do so with the community's support and the understanding that the park is more than just land; it's a beacon of civic pride and natural beauty.