Battle Creek Shelter Enters New Era with Operational Transition

The Battle Creek Shelter (BCS) in Battle Creek, Michigan, a beacon of hope for the homeless since its establishment in late 2020, is undergoing a significant operational transition. In a move aimed at enhancing efficiency and sustainability, Kingdom Builders Worldwide has taken over day-to-day operations under a management services agreement, effective from January 1.

Strategic Shift in Management

The operational shift marks a crucial stage in the shelter's broader transition plan, initiated in June 2023. The plan aims at transforming the shelter into an independent nonprofit entity, reducing operational expenses, and propelling the facility beyond its initial start-up phase.

Unwavering Support from Battle Creek Community Foundation

The shelter's journey has been significantly bolstered by the Battle Creek Community Foundation, which provided substantial financial and operational support over the past three years. Despite the management shift, the BCS Board of Directors continues to oversee the governance and ownership of the facility.

Continued Commitment to Service

Since its inception, the shelter has offered a myriad of services including overnight housing, meals, clothing, and case management. In 2023 alone, it sheltered 113 women and 39 military veterans and served over 19,000 meals. Kingdom Builders, a key partner since 2021, will now manage on-site operations, oversight, reporting, and meal services.

The low-barrier facility, open 24/7, is in the midst of expanding its capacity to 80 individuals. This expansion includes upgrades to shower and restroom infrastructures, with completion expected in February. Funding for the shelter primarily comes from grants and donations, with concerted efforts underway to secure long-term financial sustainability.