Baton Rouge Housing Projects Score Over $29 Million in Grants

The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority and the City of Baton Rouge have been bolstered with a substantial financial injection to fuel local housing development projects. A symbolic check representing over $29 million was presented, indicating a HUD Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant with the mission of rejuvenating the area.

Revitalizing Ardenwood Village

The grant in question will fund the total replacement of 93 units at the Ardenwood Village public housing complex, in addition to other enhancements. This initiative is a part of Baton Rouge's ongoing efforts to provide affordable, quality housing to its residents. The intention is not just to replace the existing structures but to create a community that is conducive to the holistic development of its inhabitants.

Partners Southeast Receives Grant

In a parallel development, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas has awarded an $850,000 grant to Partners Southeast for the establishment of Cypress at Ardendale Senior, a senior community project valued at $21.1 million. The community will house 70 units and will be equipped with various amenities including art installations and a fitness center. This grant not only aids in the construction of the senior community but also exemplifies the commitment to ensuring a comfortable and stimulating environment for the elderly.

BR Choice Initiative: A Step towards Urban Renewal

The BR Choice initiative, which launched in 2013 with a $500,000 federal grant, will be the primary beneficiary of these grants. The initiative aims to revitalize the Ardendale area, including the construction of over 400 new residential units in four phases over the next 36 months. The first phase has already culminated, resulting in 170 housing units with a total project cost of $69 million. This strategy aligns with the broader goal of urban renewal, creating vibrant, safe, and inclusive neighborhoods.