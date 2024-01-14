en English
Baton Rouge Charter School Pioneers Innovative Model to Boost African-American Degree Attainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
In a progressive move to elevate the educational attainments of African-American students, GEO Next Generation High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in a collaborative effort with Baton Rouge Community College, has created an innovative model. This model, evidenced by the school’s 2023 graduating class, has shown promising potential to reverse the persistent decline in degree attainment among African-American students.

Strides Towards Academic Excellence

The school’s first graduating class in 2023 set a laudable precedent. All students graduated within a span of four years, and a significant 40% did so with at least a year’s worth of college credit under their belts. Furthermore, 10% of these students graduated with a full associate degree, an achievement that speaks volumes about the efficacy of the model. Quintasia McCray, one of the 2023 graduates, not only earned her associate degree but also acquired 76 college credits, setting a remarkable example for her younger sister Quinniese Darby. Darby, currently a GEO senior, has already amassed 58 credits and is on track to surpass her sister’s record.

The Dual Enrollment Program: Bridging the Gap

The dual-enrollment program at GEO is a crucial component of their educational model. The initiative allows students to enroll in community college courses, covering all associated costs, including fees, books, and transportation. Remarkably, the program is funded entirely through per-pupil funding, eliminating any additional costs. A pilot program even allows seniors to take all their courses for either high school or college credit at the community college. It is projected that students who acquire associate degrees in high school can expect a net gain of $250,000 in their lifetime earnings, compared to their counterparts who hold only a high school diploma.

Resilience in the Face of Failure

At GEO, the educational philosophy revolves around setting high expectations, providing robust support, and teaching students the art of resilience. Counselor Katie Grimes highlighted the importance of not allowing students to give up and cultivating their ability to bounce back from setbacks. This approach positions the school’s dual-enrollment initiative as a potential blueprint for other educational institutions aiming to enhance college degree attainment for African-American students.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

