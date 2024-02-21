Basketball Titan Wilt Chamberlain's 'Ursa Major' Mansion Sells for $9.675 Million in Los Angeles

It's not every day that a mansion with a legacy as towering as its former owner's stature comes onto the real estate market. Nestled within the affluent neighborhood of Bel Air, Los Angeles, 'Ursa Major'—a custom-built mansion that once belonged to the basketball colossus Wilt Chamberlain—has found a new owner for a cool $9.675 million. This sale not only marks the exchange of keys but also the passing on of an architectural marvel and a piece of sports history.

The Legacy of a Legend

Wilt Chamberlain, a name that resonates with dominance in the realm of basketball, was not just content with setting records on the court. With two NBA championships and a mind-boggling 100-point game to his name, Chamberlain's ambition stretched beyond the hardwood. This drive led him to collaborate with architect David Rich to create a residence as unique as his career. 'Ursa Major,' taking its name from the constellation, symbolizes the greatness and vastness Chamberlain achieved, both physically and professionally. Constructed on a former missile silo, selected by Chamberlain for its exclusivity and the unparalleled privacy it offered, the mansion is a testament to his vision.

Architectural Marvel

Standing on nearly 2.5 acres of land, the estate's privacy is guaranteed by massive gates and a secluded cul-de-sac location. However, it's the interior that truly astounds. A five-story living room with cathedral ceilings, walls of glass, and tree-like columns offer a sanctuary that merges with the surrounding nature. Bouquet Canyon stone adorns the mansion, blending it further with the California landscape. Designed to accommodate Chamberlain's 7-foot-1 frame, the mansion features unusually high bathroom sinks and kitchen counters, a subtle yet constant reminder of its original owner's larger-than-life persona. This mansion wasn't just Chamberlain's home; it was a part of his legacy, reflecting his desire for greatness and individuality.

A Change of Hands

The sale of 'Ursa Major' for $9.675 million is more than a transaction; it's a continuation of the legend of Wilt Chamberlain. The new owners, while undisclosed, have not just purchased a property; they've acquired a piece of history, a monument to one of basketball's most iconic figures. As the mansion embarks on this new chapter, the stories of Chamberlain's exploits on and off the court will continue to echo through its halls, inspiring awe and admiration. 'Ursa Major' stands as a beacon of architectural ingenuity and a lasting tribute to a man who was truly larger than life.