BASIS Independent Schools Announce New Campus in Bothell, WA

In an announcement that marks a significant expansion of its educational network, BASIS Independent Schools has disclosed plans to establish a new campus in Bothell, WA. This move is aimed at addressing the escalating demand for their esteemed educational model in the Seattle Metro area. The new BASIS Independent Bothell campus will cater to students from Kindergarten through Grade 12.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The new campus, sprawling across 6.2 acres, will boast 123,000 square feet of advanced facilities. Students will have access to cutting-edge labs, a substantial gymnasium, outdoor sports fields, and a playground. The campus will also feature specialized classrooms designed to facilitate various arts and engineering programs.

The BASIS Curriculum: A Blend of Liberal Arts and STEM

The BASIS Curriculum, known for its rigorous blend of liberal arts and STEM education, has consistently demonstrated notable success. It is this distinguished curriculum that the new Bothell campus aims to implement, reflecting the robust demand for such a comprehensive education model. It is worth noting that a high percentage of students educated under this curriculum secure admission in top-tier universities.

Information Sessions and Hiring Plans

Starting from late January, the school is set to host Information Sessions. These sessions will serve as a platform to introduce prospective families to the BASIS Curriculum. Applications for the 2025-2026 academic year will be open from August 1, 2024. In terms of staffing, BASIS Independent Bothell is planning to initially hire approximately 40 faculty and staff members. This number is projected to rise to about 90 within the span of five years.

As part of the Spring Education Group, BASIS Independent Schools provide a comprehensive education from preschool through Grade 12, benchmarked against some of the world’s most renowned educational systems.