Basin PBS Joins Hulu + Live TV: A New Milestone for Digital Accessibility

In a milestone move, Basin PBS has joined forces with Hulu + Live TV, one of the largest platforms for live television streaming in the United States, boasting over 4.5 million subscribers. This step signifies an expansion of Basin PBS’s reach, ensuring its educational and inspiring content becomes accessible to a broader audience.

Hulu + Live TV to Feature Basin PBS Content

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can now tune into a variety of engaging content from Basin PBS, including local productions like ‘Main Street Unplugged’ and ‘One Question’, as well as local debates. The partnership also brings popular PBS shows such as ‘PBS NewsHour’, ‘FRONTLINE’, and ‘Antiques Roadshow’ to the platform, further enriching the viewing options. A special focus lies on children’s programming with the inclusion of the Basin PBS KIDS channel, catering to the youngest members of Hulu’s audience.

PBS’s Strategy for Digital Accessibility

This collaboration forms a crucial part of PBS’s strategy to make its high-quality and award-winning content widely available digitally. The company aims to make its stations available on Hulu + Live TV in over 300 markets within the next year. This strategy comes in response to the growing number of households opting for streaming services over traditional cable television.

Multiple Platforms for PBS content

The availability of PBS content is not restricted to Hulu + Live TV. Audiences can also find their favorite shows on PBS.org, pbskids.org, the PBS Video App, PBS KIDS Video app, and via Passport for local PBS station members. This multi-platform approach ensures that PBS content remains accessible to viewers, irrespective of their platform preference.

Being integrated into Hulu + Live TV’s lineup, which includes more than 90 live channels, is a testament to the high demand for PBS and PBS KIDS channels. This demand underscores the value public television brings to viewers through its diverse and enriching content.