Baseball's Free-Agent Pitcher Market: Spotlight on Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell

The free-agent market for pitchers is witnessing a significant thinning, with most top-tier pitchers already finding their new homes. However, the spotlight now shines on two notable free agents, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell, both represented by the industry's powerhouse agent, Scott Boras.

Stellar Performances in Recent Seasons

Montgomery, who was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Texas Rangers, delivered an exceptional performance, becoming an instrumental player in the Rangers' championship run, despite a slight misstep in the World Series. Conversely, Snell, with the San Diego Padres, won his second Cy Young Award, leading the league with the lowest ERA and a substantial strikeout count, albeit also topping the league in walks.

Montgomery vs. Snell: The Higher Ceiling and the Greater Reliability

In the world of baseball, the consensus suggests that while Snell may have a higher ceiling due to his remarkable strikeout ability, Montgomery is often regarded as the more reliable of the two. The pressing questions surrounding their futures focus on how they will adapt to aging and the potential loss of fastball velocity. Montgomery's resilience seems more robust, with a minimal injury history post-recovery from Tommy John surgery. Snell, in contrast, has a more extensive injury history but managed to maintain good health in the recent season.

The Intrigue of Where They Will Sign

Speculations are rife about where these pitchers will sign. Montgomery reportedly wishes to return to Texas, but the financial terms remain a sticking point. The future for Snell appears murkier, with various rumors but no clear indication of his next team. While Snell might be the more coveted pitcher due to his accolades, Montgomery could potentially offer better value. The intrigue, however, is less about where they will sign and more about how their careers will evolve as they continue to age.