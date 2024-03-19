Barry Watson Reflects on '7th Heaven' Near-Kiss, Reveals Cast Crushes at 90s Con Panel

During a nostalgic panel at 90s Con, Barry Watson delved into an uncomfortable moment from 7th Heaven's pilot and shed light on the off-screen dynamics, including cast crushes. Watson vividly remembered the controversial almost-kiss scene with Jessica Biel, expressing relief that it never progressed beyond that. Moreover, Catherine Hicks spilled that both Biel and Beverley Mitchell harbored significant crushes on Watson, adding a humorous twist to the reunion.

Awkward On-Screen Moment Revisited

Watson, now 49, recounted the pilot episode's awkward near-kiss between his character, Matt, and his on-screen sister Mary, played by Biel. The scene, which he initially balked at, was reportedly pushed by executive producer Aaron Spelling. This revelation came as a surprise to many, given the family-oriented nature of the show. Watson's discomfort highlighted the sometimes-blurred lines between creative storytelling and maintaining a show's integrity.

Behind-the-Scenes Crushes Uncovered

The panel, which also featured Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman, took a lighter turn as discussions shifted to the cast's off-screen relationships. Hicks's revelation that Biel and Mitchell had crushes on Watson during filming elicited laughter and nostalgic stories from the cast. Watson's recount of the playful flirtations underscored the close-knit nature of the cast, despite the occasional on-screen awkwardness.

Legacy of '7th Heaven'

7th Heaven, which aired from 1996 to 2007, remains a beloved family drama, cherished for its portrayal of the Camden family's trials and tribulations. The show's ability to tackle both light-hearted and serious topics made it a staple of 90s television. The 90s Con reunion panel not only offered fans a peek behind the curtain but also underscored the enduring impact of the series on its cast and viewers alike.

The revelations from the panel, from the discussed awkward kiss to the humorous acknowledgment of on-set crushes, serve as reminders of the show's complex dynamics both on and off the screen. As fans reminisce about 7th Heaven's 11-season run, the cast's reflections offer a deeper appreciation for the series, blending nostalgia with newfound insights into the making of a 90s classic.